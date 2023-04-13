Imran Khan’s close aide held in money laundering case

Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s close aide arrested in money laundering case

Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, Khan’s security-in charge was arrested along with two others

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Apr 13 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 21:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan’s top investigating agency has arrested a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan in a money laundering case, media reports said on Thursday.

The Anti-Money Laundering Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted an active racket involved in a money laundering operation based in Lahore, The News reported.

Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, Khan’s security-in charge was arrested along with two others, FIA officials said.

The arrests have exposed the network of people allegedly involved in money laundering operations through Hundi and Hawala channels, the report said.

Also Read: In Pakistan, Imran Khan faces a challenge fiercer than the World Cup

The racket involved using more than 40 fake companies for transferring money to other countries, it said.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has condemned Ghumman’s arrest.

“Today, my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted. This is all part of the London Plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurances PTI would be crushed,” Khan tweeted. 

“So now people close to me, along with my leadership, are being harassed, abducted, tortured and confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution and rule of law,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan extended the interim bail to Khan, 70, till May 4 in three terrorism cases.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, is currently facing over 140 cases registered against him under treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, blasphemy, and other charges.

He was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, he has been demanding early elections to remove what he termed an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once parliament completes its five-year tenure.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news
Imran Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 