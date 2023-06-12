Former Scottish leader Sturgeon: 'I am innocent'

Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am innocent'

'I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing', she said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 12 2023, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 09:10 ist
Former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she was innocent of any wrongdoing, after being arrested and questioned by police as part of their probe into the Scottish National Party's finances.

"To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing," she said in a statement on Twitter. "I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing."

Scotland
Arrest
World news

