Former Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui dies aged 97

Former Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui dies aged 97

AFP
AFP, Taipei,
  • Jul 30 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 19:40 ist
Taiwan's former President Lee Teng-hui. Credit: AP File Photo

Taiwan's former president Lee Teng-hui, who earned the nickname "Mr Democracy" for the part he played in the island's transition away from authoritarian rule, died Thursday aged 97, the hospital treating him said.

He was credited with paving the way for Taiwan to become a modern, free society after decades of one-party dictatorship and became a champion of the island's bid to be treated as a sovereign state internationally.

Lee had been in hospital since February after choking on some food and had a history in recent years of chronic illnesses.

"He died of septic shock and multiple organ failure today despite the medical team's all-out efforts to revive him," Taipei Veterans General Hospital vice president Hwang Shinn-jang told reporters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taiwan
Taipei

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 