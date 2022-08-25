Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon

Myanmar authorities have detained the United Kingdom's former ambassador to the country, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.
Vicky Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006 was arrested on Wednesday in the commercial hub Yangon, the source said, requesting anonymity.
Prior to serving as ambassador, Bowman was also the second secretary in the UK's embassy from 1990 to 1993.
"We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar," a UK embassy spokesperson told AFP.
"We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance."
Bowman's husband and prominent artist Htein Lin was also arrested, the diplomatic source said.
Local media said the pair had been taken to Yangon's Insein prison and would be charged for violating immigration laws.
A junta spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
Bowman works as director at the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business and is a fluent Burmese speaker.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes