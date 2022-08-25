Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon

Myanmar authorities have detained the United Kingdom's former ambassador to the country, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Vicky Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006 was arrested on Wednesday in the commercial hub Yangon, the source said, requesting anonymity.

Prior to serving as ambassador, Bowman was also the second secretary in the UK's embassy from 1990 to 1993.

"We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar," a UK embassy spokesperson told AFP.

"We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance."

Bowman's husband and prominent artist Htein Lin was also arrested, the diplomatic source said.

Local media said the pair had been taken to Yangon's Insein prison and would be charged for violating immigration laws.

A junta spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Bowman works as director at the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business and is a fluent Burmese speaker.