Four airmen killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jan 03 2020, 13:21pm ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2020, 14:26pm ist
Rescue workers inspect the wreckage of a Sri Lankan air force plane that crashed in Haputale on January 3, 2020. - A Sri Lankan air force plane crashed in a tea-growing mountainous region on January 3, killing the four crew on board, a military official said. (Photo by STR / AFP)

A Sri Lankan Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous area of Haputhale on Friday, killing four airmen, military officials said.

The Chinese-built Air Force fixed-wing Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in the mountainous area at Haputale, 200 kilometres east of Colombo at 9.15 am (local time).

All four officers on the plane were killed in the crash, officials said, adding several teams had been sent to the location to investigate the incident.

The chopper had departed on a reconnaissance mission from the southern military airport at Weerawila when it crashed. PTI CORR PMS PMS

Sri Lanka
Plane Crash
