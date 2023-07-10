4 killed, 11 wounded as Russia strikes on Ukraine

Four civilians killed, 11 wounded as Russia strikes on Ukraine

Governor Yuriy Malashko said those killed included three woman and a man, all in their 40s.

Aftermath of a Russian air strike in Orikhiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Four people died and 11 were injured in Russia's bombing of a residential area of the frontline town of Orikhiv in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region when distribution of humanitarian aid was taking place, the governor of the region said on Monday.

Governor Yuriy Malashko said those killed included three woman and a man, all in their 40s. He added that Russia carried out 36 targeted strikes on 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 500-day war that Russia has been waging against its neighbour.

