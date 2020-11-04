Four dead after shooting involving the police in Nevada

Four people are dead following a shooting involving the police Tuesday morning in Henderson, Nevada, law enforcement officials said.

About 11 am Nevada time Tuesday, a dispatcher received a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex on Stonelake Cove Avenue in Henderson, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas, officials said.

The caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and seeing “someone with a possible gunshot wound in a nearby doorway,” Capt. Jason Kuzik of the Henderson Police Department said at a news conference later Tuesday.

When the police arrived, they found two people who had been shot and “a possible suspect in a parked car that was nearby,” Kuzik said. Officers tried to contact this person and it “resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” he said.

Asked for the condition of the officers involved in the episode, Kuzik said, “I don’t have the information right now."

The possible suspect in the vehicle was among the four people who were killed, Kuzik said. A fifth person was taken to the hospital, he said. A spokeswoman for the Police Department later said that no police officers were killed.

At the news conference, Kuzik said that identities of those who were involved in the episode had not been confirmed. He said the police were still investigating the matter, including what had led to the initial shootings.