Four dead in Belgium as car hits carnival crowd

Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd

The public prosecutor's office did not wish to communicate on the case for the time being, but will speak later in the day

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Mar 20 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 15:26 ist
People walk as police officers keep guard near the site where a vehicle drove into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing for a parade in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies. Credit: Reuters photo

A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 20 people seriously, authorities said.

"A car driving at high speed ran into the crowd that had gathered to attend (the carnival)," mayor Jacques Gobert told Belga news agency.

The incident took place at about 5:00 am (0400 GMT) at the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district of the former industrial town of La Louvriere, authorities said.

"This Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with... a group of around 100 people which had just left the sports hall to go back up to the centre of the village," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The public prosecutor's office did not wish to communicate on the case for the time being, but will speak later in the day, it said.

Authorities are to hold a press conference at 11:00 am in La Louvriere.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Belgium
World news

What's Brewing

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

What is happiness?

What is happiness?

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Exploring sexuality through Yaoi comics

Exploring sexuality through Yaoi comics

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

 