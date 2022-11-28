Four dead in hotel siege in Somali capital

Four dead in hotel siege in Somali capital

All routes leading to the hotel have been cordoned off by security forces, according to witnesses

AFP
AFP, Mogadishu,
  • Nov 28 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 15:15 ist
A general view shows a section of the Presidential Palace area where the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked Villa Rose hotel. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least four people were killed in an ongoing attack by Al-Shabaab militants who laid siege to a popular hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu overnight, a security agency official told AFP on Monday.

Sporadic gunfire and explosions could still be heard after dawn around the Villa Rose, which is located near the presidential palace in a heavily guarded area of Mogadishu and frequented by lawmakers and public officials.

Also Read | Al-Shabaab attacks hotel in Somali capital: Police

"The terrorist gunmen are trapped inside a room in the building and the security forces are about to end the siege very soon... so far we have confirmed the death of four people," security official Mohamed Dahir said.

"Several other people were wounded including government officials," he added.

Witnesses described two massive explosions followed by gunfire that sent people fleeing the scene in Bondhere district. The hotel is just a few blocks from the office of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

All routes leading to the hotel have been cordoned off by security forces, according to witnesses.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group affiliated with Al-Qaeda that has been trying to overthrow Somalia's central government for 15 years, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants have intensified attacks against civilian and military targets as Somalia's recently-elected government has pursued a policy of "all-out war" against the Islamists.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Somalia
Explosions

What's Brewing

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 