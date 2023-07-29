4 feared dead in Aus after military helicopter crashes

Four feared dead in Australia after military helicopter crashes

The helicopter was taking part in a biennial Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2023, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 07:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least four people were feared dead on Saturday after an Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland, the Defence Minister said.

The helicopter was taking part in a biennial Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia.

The helicopter ditched into the waters close to Hamilton Island late on Friday night, Richard Marles said in a press conference.

"The four air crew are yet to be found," Marles said, adding that the search and rescue continues. 

Australia
World news
Helicopter Crash

