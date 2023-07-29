Four feared dead in Australia after military helicopter crashes

At least four people were feared dead on Saturday after an Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland, the Defence Minister said.
The helicopter was taking part in a biennial Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia.
The helicopter ditched into the waters close to Hamilton Island late on Friday night, Richard Marles said in a press conference.
"The four air crew are yet to be found," Marles said, adding that the search and rescue continues.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Telling time or retelling it?
Mirza Ismail's 'third places'
Clean up pollution control board
Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months
Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype
Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes
The fragile world of glass bangles
Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers
Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?
Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14