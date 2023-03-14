Four killed in shooting inside building in US

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said

AP
AP, Dallas ,
  • Mar 14 2023, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 00:17 ist
Representative image.

A man and woman have been arrested and charged after four people were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, police said Monday.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for either suspect.

Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10 pm on Sunday found two men and two women who had been shot. They all died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and have not provided information on a possible motive for the shootings.

Police said officers located the suspects' vehicle a few miles from the scene at about 9:30 pm on Sunday and both were taken into custody just after 10 pm. 

