Four more members of Senators organisation test positive for coronavirus

Four more members of Senators org test COVID-positive

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 02 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 08:46 ist

The Ottawa Senators said Wednesday that four more members of the organisation have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Senators had previously announced that two players had tested positive. All of those affected were part of the 52-member traveling party on the team's March 7-11 California road trip, including players, staff, media, guests and the flight crew.

"Members of the team and staff self-isolated on Friday, March 13, and are all doing well," the Senators said in a statement. "All test results have now been received, and all those who tested positive have recovered."

The team did not specify how many players were among the new cases announced.

The Athletic reported that the six affected include five players and one staff member.

Gord Wilson, a radio analyst for the Senators, disclosed Friday that he had tested positive. He is not one of the six referenced by the team, according to The Athletic.

Ottawa played in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles before the NHL regular season was paused on March 12.

The only other known COVID-19 cases among NHL players are two members of the Colorado Avalanche.

Canada
Coronavirus
COVID-19
