Four years of Donald Trump's presidency in quotes

After four tumultuous years in the office, Donald Trump's tenure as the President of the United States is finally coming to an end. It won't be a travesty to describe his four years in the White House as extremely eventful, as Trump never failed to dish out controversial quotes.

He constantly made headlines with his quotes and remarks on various issues. Many supported him, several others criticised him, and some were just bemused and accepted them as jokes. But none could ignore him.

Now that he has been banned from Twitter and Facebook and for the time being cannot use the prominent social media platforms to express his unique opinions, will we see more of the controversial Trump? The answer to that lies in the future, but one thing can be safely said: It is impossible to keep away Trump from delivering bombastic statements.

Here are a few quotes of Donald Trump during his presidency:

June 2015:

During the election campaign, Trump famously described the Mexican immigrants as, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

February 2016:

In his victory speech following the Nevada caucuses, he said: "I love the poorly educated."

November 12, 2017

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old, when I would never call him short and fat? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend and maybe someday that will happen," he had tweeted.

January 11, 2018

"So the wall. The wall’s never meant to be 2,100 miles long. We have mountains that are far better than a wall. We have violent rivers that nobody goes near. ...You don’t need a wall where you have a natural barrier that’s far greater than any wall you could build, O.K.?" Trump said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

June 24, 2019

On E Jean Carroll's rape allegation, Trump said: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

August 26, 2019

“I’m an environmentalist. A lot of people don’t understand that. I think I know more about the environment than most people.”

October 28, 2019

Trump on the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: "Baghdadi has been on the run for many years, long before I took office. But at my direction, as commander-in-chief of the United States, we obliterated his caliphate, 100%, in March of this year."

January 22, 2020

On coronavirus: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”

March 16, 2020

Donald Trump, when asked how he would rate his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on a scale of 1 to 10, replied, "I would rate it a 10."

October 16, 2020

Trump tweets quotes from a satire website against Biden: “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this? Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T."

November 4, 2020

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

November 5, 2020

As a defeat in the US Presidential elections looked imminent, Donald Trump famously tweeted "STOP THE COUNT!" It became a trending topic on social media.

November 16, 2020

Defeat should be accepted with grace and humility. But to Donald Trump, the concept of defeat was largely non-existent during the US presidential elections. Even when Joe Biden's victory was an established fact, Trump was adamant. And in defiance, he tweeted, "I WON THE ELECTION!" that evoked a mixed reaction of anger and laughter.

After four years of Donald Trump and a hotly-contested election, President-elect Joe Biden, who was formerly vice-president under Barack Obama, is set to take charge as the 46th President of the United States, with his running mate Kamala Harris will take charge as the Vice President in a ceremony marked by Covid-19, an insurrection at the Capitol and a President who only reluctantly acquiesced to a transition of power.