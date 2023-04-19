Fox to pay $787.5 million to settle defamation suit

Fox News to pay $787.5 million to settle Dominion defamation suit

The settlement spares Fox a trial that would have gone on for weeks

International New York Times
International New York Times, Wilmington,
  • Apr 19 2023, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 09:07 ist
A Fox News channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fox News abruptly agreed on Tuesday to pay $787.5 million to resolve a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s promotion of misinformation about the 2020 election, averting a lengthy and embarrassing trial just as a packed courtroom was seated in anticipation of hearing opening statements.

The settlement, one of the largest ever in a defamation case, was the latest extraordinary twist in a case that has been full of remarkable disclosures that exposed the inner workings of the most powerful voice in conservative news.

In addition to the huge financial price, Dominion exacted a difficult admission from Fox News, which acknowledged in a statement that “certain claims” it made about Dominion were false.

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Justin Nelson, a lawyer for Dominion, said outside Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday.

The settlement spares Fox a trial that would have gone on for weeks and put many of the company’s most prominent figures — from media mogul Rupert Murdoch to hosts like Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo — on the stand.

The case held the potential to make public a stream of damaging information about how the network told its audience a story of fraud and interference in the 2020 presidential election that many of its own executives and on-screen personalities did not believe. And the network was not forced to apologize — a concession that Dominion lawyers had sought, lawyers involved in the case said.

Dominion sued two years ago, after Fox aired false stories claiming that Dominion’s voting machines were susceptible to hacking and had flipped votes from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. On Tuesday, the company expressed a sense of exoneration about the large financial cost that Fox will have to pay. While Dominion’s suit asked for damages of $1.6 billion, almost double the settlement figure, the company will avoid many years of appeals that could have trimmed or eliminated any payout from a trial.

“Over two years ago, a torrent of lies swept Dominion and election officials across America into an alternative universe of conspiracy theories causing grievous harm to Dominion and the country,” Nelson said. “Today’s settlement of $787.5 million represents vindication and accountability.”

