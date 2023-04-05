Will strive to be Taiwan prez candidate: Foxconn's Gou

Foxconn founder Gou says will strive to be Taiwan presidential candidate

Presidential election in Taiwan is due early next year

Reuters
Reuters, Taoyuan,
  • Apr 05 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 08:40 ist
Foxconn founder Terry Gou. Credit: Reuters Photo

Foxconn founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday he would strive to be the presidential candidate for Taiwan's main opposition KMT party in elections due early next year.

