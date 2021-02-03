France advises AstraZeneca only for those below 65

France advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only for those below 65

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Feb 03 2021, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 01:54 ist
Credit: Reuters.

France's top health advisory body is recommending that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine only be used on people under 65, citing lack of sufficient data about its effectiveness in older people.

The decision could shake up the French vaccination strategy, because the country has prioritized nursing home residents and people over 75. France had counted on the AstraZeneca vaccine for a large part of its upcoming inoculations, until the company announced delays affecting countries around Europe and the world.

The French guidance differs from that given by the European Medicines Agency, which authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in all adults throughout the European Union on Friday, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

Health authorities in Germany and other countries have raised concerns that the Anglo-Swedish company didn't test the vaccine in enough older people to prove it works for them, and indicated they would not recommend it for people over 65.

AstraZeneca
France
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

