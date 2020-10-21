France bans Islamist group after killing of teacher: Government spokesman

'France bans Islamist group after killing of teacher'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2020, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 18:49 ist
French Secretary of State and Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal. Credit: AFP

France will ban an Islamist group named after the late Sheikh Yassin as part of a crackdown on militants following the murder of a French schoolteacher last week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Samuel Paty was beheaded on October 16 by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin seeking to avenge his victim's use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. Police shot the attacker dead.

"This is a battle over security, culture and education," Attal said.

The banned group is named after Sheikh Yassin, a Palestinian Muslim leader and co-founder of the Hamas movement, who was assassinated in 2004. Hamas has denied any links with the French group.

