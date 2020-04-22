France coronavirus death toll up again, close to 21,000

France registered 531 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,796, the fourth-highest tally in the world, while the pace of increase of fatalities slowed again.
The number of people in hospital declined for a seventh day in a row while the total of patients in intensive care units fell for a 13th consecutive time, to 5,433 - the lowest level since March 30.
France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing the pandemic remains "massive".
