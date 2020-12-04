France mourns 'great European' Giscard after Covid death

Tributes poured in Thursday after the death of former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing from Covid-19 aged 94, with French and European leaders hailing him as an ambitious reformer and great statesman.

Giscard, who had been suffering from heart problems recently, died on Wednesday at the family estate.

He governed for a single seven-year term from 1974-1981, when France made great strides in nuclear power, high-speed train travel and legalised abortion.

He placed Paris at the heart of Europe in a post-war partnership with Germany and paved the way for the creation of the G7 group of world powers.

He was more accessible and media-savvy than his predecessors Georges Pompidou and Charles de Gaulle, but never shook off a sometimes haughty demeanour linked to his aristocratic background.

His ambition to go down as one of France's greatest leaders was derailed in 1981 when he lost his bid for a second term to Socialist rival Francois Mitterrand.

"His seven-year mandate transformed France," current President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Macron added in a TV address late Thursday that December 9 would be a day of national mourning for Giscard.

"His legacy of modernity will remain," Macron said. "You can be certain that I will do everything, together with you, to keep that flame of progress and optimism alive".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel mourned the loss of a "great European".

Giscard launched a radical reform drive that included legalising abortion, making it easier for couples to divorce and lowering the voting age to 18.

In Europe, he helped the push towards a monetary union in cooperation with German chancellor Helmut Schmidt, launching a European exchange rate system that was a precursor to the euro.

Giscard was born in the German city of Koblenz while it was under French occupation in the aftermath of World War I.

It was at his initiative that leaders of the world's richest countries first met in 1975, an event that evolved into the annual summits of the Group of Seven (G7).

Some commentators have compared Macron to the centre-right Giscard who became modern France's youngest head of state at 48, a record since broken by Macron who was 39 when taking office in 2017.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Giscard's social reforms remained "deeply relevant" for young people and women.

He "succeeded in modernising political life in France", added former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Aged just 18, he joined the French Resistance and took part in the World War II liberation of Paris from its Nazi occupiers in 1944. He then served for eight months in Germany and Austria in the run-up to the capitulation of the Third Reich.

He launched his political career in 1959, becoming finance minister in 1969.

Tall and slender with an elegant manner, "VGE" preferred a more relaxed presidential style than his predecessors, and was sometimes seen playing football, or the accordion.

Giscard "dominated almost naturally with his presence, his distinction, his language, his liveliness and intuitions", said fellow centrist Francois Bayrou, a former minister and presidential candidate.

But Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande said balancing his desire to be a man of the people with his background was not always easy for Giscard.

"He hoped to appear as a simple president and close to the French. He was not always understood," said Hollande.

Giscard was ahead of his time in promoting women's rights, naming four women to his government and giving women free access to the birth control pill.

"You can't really call him a feminist, but you can call him a modernist," feminism historian Françoise Picq told AFP.

"There was a wind of freedom blowing in society after May 1968, feminists were becoming more visible, and he grasped what was happening," she said.

Earlier this year, French prosecutors investigated claims by a German reporter that Giscard had inappropriately touched her at his Paris office after an interview in 2018. He called the accusations "grotesque".

After his electoral defeat in 1981 -- which he said left him with "frustration at a job unfinished" -- Giscard remained active in politics.

He made one of his last public appearances on September 30 last year for the funeral of another former president, Jacques Chirac. Chirac's daughter Claude told AFP that her mother Bernadette had written a letter of condolence to Giscard's widow Anne-Aymone.

Giscard will be buried in "strict intimacy" on Saturday in the village of Authon where he last lived, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Paris, his family said.