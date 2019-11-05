France 'regrets' US pullout from Paris climate pact

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 05 2019, 12:39pm ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 12:47pm ist
Representative image.(PTI photo)

France on Tuesday lamented the US decision to formally notify the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

While the move was expected, "we regret this and it makes the Franco-Chinese partnership on climate and biodiversity even more necessary", the French presidency said as President Emmanuel Macron was on an official trip to China.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
France
United States
United Nations
Comments (+)
 