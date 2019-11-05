France 'regrets' US pullout from Paris climate pact

France on Tuesday lamented the US decision to formally notify the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.
While the move was expected, "we regret this and it makes the Franco-Chinese partnership on climate and biodiversity even more necessary", the French presidency said as President Emmanuel Macron was on an official trip to China.
