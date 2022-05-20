France reports first monkeypox case

France reports first monkeypox case

The patient had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • May 20 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 15:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo/CDC

France on Friday reported its first case of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France's health authorities said Friday.

Explained: Monkeypox, its symptoms and prevention

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States and Canada, leading to fears that the disease -- normally concentrated in Central and West Africa -- may be spreading.

The rare disease -- which is not usually fatal -- often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding and towels.

Monkeypox usually clears up after two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

France
Monkeypox
World news

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 