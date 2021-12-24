Covid tests must for overseas territories trip: France

France says Covid tests needed for trips to its overseas territories

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Dec 24 2021, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 18:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

France said on Friday that negative Covid tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories, as the government tightens controls to battle against a fifth wave of the virus.

The new measure will take effect on December 28 and affect travellers both from mainland France and abroad, said the French government.

France's overseas territories include Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, La Reunion island, and New Caledonia, which often depend heavily on tourists coming over from mainland France for their local economies.

The French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been hit by protests over the last month, partly sparked by anger over Covid protocols.

