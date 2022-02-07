Macron 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks in Moscow

France's Macron says he's 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks with Putin in Moscow

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 07 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 19:54 ist
Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters file photo

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed guarded optimism on Monday ahead of talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at defusing tensions over the Ukrainian crisis.

"I'm reasonably optimistic but I don't believe in spontaneous miracles," Macron told reporters shortly after landing in the Russian capital.

Emmanuel Macron
Russia
Ukraine
France
World news

