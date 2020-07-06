Frederick Douglass statue vandalised in Rochester park

Frederick Douglass statue vandalised in Rochester park

AP
AP,
  • Jul 06 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 10:23 ist
Formerly enslaved abolitionist Frederick Douglass is seen in this image taken in Boston in 1876. George Kendall Warren/National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian Institution via Reuters

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852.

Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglas and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet from its pedestal, police said. There was damage to the base and a finger.

In Rochester on July 5, 1852, Douglass gave the speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” in which he called the celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its Black citizens.

To a slave, Douglass said, Independence Day is “a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.” Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle another statue will take its place because the damage is too significant.

"Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it's beyond disappointing,” Eison told WROC.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

World economy took elevator down now faces steep stairs

World economy took elevator down now faces steep stairs

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 