Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in Arizona

A spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, said that the train derailed near the state’s border with California and Nevada

International New York Times,
  • Mar 16 2023, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 15:53 ist
A view of a derailed CSX Corp freight train in Sandstone, West Virginia, U.S., March 8, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. Credit: Reuters Photo

A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Anita Mortensen, a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, said that the train derailed on Wednesday evening near the town of Topock, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, and that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

Mortensen said she first received word of the crash after 8 pm, which she said had happened at a location where the tracks ran parallel to Interstate 40. She said she had no details about how many cars were on the train, or what materials it had been carrying when it derailed.

She added that she had notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the railroad company BNSF, the two entities that she said would be responding to the accident. Neither responded immediately to requests for comment on Wednesday night.

 

