French finance ministry partially evacuated over terrorism threat

The French finance and economy ministry on Thursday was being partially evacuated following a terrorism threat, news channel BFM TV reported, citing several sources.
"Around 20 people have already been evacuated", BFM TV said on its website at 1630 GMT, adding that the police operation, triggered by a bomb alert inside the ministry, was still ongoing.
Police could not immediately comment.
Two people working in two different parts of the large government complex located at the Seine river in the east of Paris said they were not aware of any evacuation taking place.
