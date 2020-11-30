French police face charges over Black man's beating

Four French police officers should face charges over the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer, Paris's top prosecutor said on Sunday, days after the incident that intensified controversy over a new security law.

The beating of music producer Michel Zecler -- exposed in video footage published last week -- has become a focus of anger against the police, who critics accuse of institutionalised racism and targeting black and Arab people.

Also read: French protesters clash with police over new security law

Tens of thousands protested on Saturday against the security bill, which would restrict the right to publish images of on-duty police. The rally in Paris ended in bitter clashes.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said all four police investigated over the beating of Zecler should face charges and called for three of them to be held in custody and be charged specifically with using racial abuse.

The case is now being handed to an investigating magistrate who will have the final say on charges and detention measures.

The protests in Paris saw a brasserie set alight, cars torched and stones thrown at security forces, who responded with tear gas and anti-riot tactics.

Also read: Policemen detained after beating of black man shocks France

Among those hurt was an award-winning Syrian photojournalist, Ameer al-Halbi, 24, seen with a bruised face and much of his head covered in bandages in AFP photos.

Al-Halbi is a freelance photographer who has worked for Polka Magazine and AFP, who both condemned the incident in statements Sunday.

"We are shocked by the injuries suffered by our colleague Ameer al-Halbi and condemn the unprovoked violence," said Phil Chetwynd, AFP's global news director, demanding that the police investigate the incident.

Al-Halbi was trapped for several hours with head wounds unable to get to hospital and said the experience brought back memories of the Syrian civil war in his hometown Aleppo.

"It was Aleppo that came back to me last night," he said.

Police said 81 people were arrested at the protests, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying the violence was "unacceptable".

In a tweet, Darmanin said 98 police officers had been hurt during the protests, adding: "Those behind the violence will be pursued."

The four officers have been questioned by the police's National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN) on suspicion of using violence and racial abuse.

Heitz said three of the officers should remain in custody "to avoid the perpetrators communicating or pressure on witnesses".

Also read: Emmanuel Macron says images of police beating Black man shameful for France

He called for charges of intentional violence, racial abuse and posting a false police report.

The fourth man, who arrived on the scene later and fired a tear gas canister, should be freed under conditions and charged with intentional violence, he said.

The four officers had a good service record before the incident, he said, and claimed they had acted "out of fear".

Zecler had been stopped for not wearing a mask and because of a strong smell of cannabis. But only a tiny quantity of the substance was found, he said.

Commentators say that the images of the beating -- first published by the Loopsider news site -- may never have been made public if the contentious Article 24 of the security legislation was made law.

The bill would criminalise publishing images of on-duty police with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity".

It was passed by the National Assembly although it is awaiting Senate approval.

The controversy over the law and police violence is developing into another crisis for the government as President Emmanuel Macron confronts the pandemic, its economic fallout and a host of problems on the international stage.

Macron said on Friday that the images of Zecler's beating "shame us" and asked the French government to come up with proposals to "fight against discrimination".

Also read: Award-winning photojournalist wounded covering Paris protest

For critics, the legislation is further evidence of a slide to the right by Macron, who came to power in 2017 as a centrist promising liberal reform of France.

But the proposed legislation is being called increasingly into question.

"Frankly, I am not closed to anything," said Yael Braun-Pivet, a member of Macron's ruling party who chairs the parliamentary committee on legal affairs.

"We have had times where we have modified or even removed articles," he told France Inter radio.