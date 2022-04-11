French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen to eye run

French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen to eye runoff

The election's result will impact Europe's direction as it tried to contain Russia and the havoc wreaked by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Apr 11 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 00:37 ist

French polling agency projections show President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France's presidential election.

If borne out by official results, the two will advance to a presidential runoff on April 24 with strong echoes of their last face-off in the 2017 election.

The projections show Macron with a comfortable first-round lead Sunday of between 27 per cent-to-29 per cent support, ahead of Le Pen, who is expected to capture 23 per cent-to-24 per cent of the vote.

But the second round is likely to be tight.

Also Read | Macron seeks new term in tight French vote 

The election's result will impact Europe's direction as it tried to contain Russia and the havoc wreaked by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

The April 24 runoff appears set to pit the centrist president seeking to modernise the economy and strengthen European cooperation against the nationalist Le Pen, who has seen a popularity boost after tapping into voter anger over rising inflation.

Official results are expected later Sunday night.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Emmanuel Macron
France
Elections
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 