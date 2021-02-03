Macron calls for immediate release of Alexei Navalny

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for immediate release of Alexei Navalny

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 03 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 01:21 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.

"The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A political disagreement is never a crime. We call for his immediate release," Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

A Russian court on Tuesday jailed Navalny in a ruling which the opposition politician blamed on what he called President Vladimir Putin's hatred and fear of him.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Emmanuel Macron
France
Alexei Navalny
Russia

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 