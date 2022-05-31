Fuel tanker overturns near runway at Nepal's Pokhara airport, flight services disrupted

A fuel tanker overturned near the runway at the airport in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara on Tuesday, obstructing flight operations, according to a media report.

The tanker was carrying fuel from the Nepal Oil Corporation, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

Spokesperson of Pokhara Airport Devraj Subedi said that the flight services will remain disrupted for a while after the fuel tanker overturned near the runway and spilled fuel.

"No damage has been incurred even though fuel has been spilled,” Subedi said.

Also Read: 21 bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Yeti Air and Buddha Air flights headed to Pokhara from Kathmandu Airport have returned to Kathmandu as they could not land, Subedi said. A crane has been brought to lift the overturned tanker near the runway.

Pokhara was in the news after a Tara Air passenger plane with 22 people, including 4 Indians, died in a crash on Sunday, minutes after the plane took from the airport.