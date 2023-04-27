Fugees rapper convicted in US over lobbying campaigns

Fugees rapper convicted in US over lobbying campaigns with Malaysian financier

His conviction in federal court in Washington followed a trial that was filled with political intrigue and featured high-profile witnesses

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2023, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 05:07 ist
Rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel leaves U.S. federal court after being found guilty in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

A jury on Wednesday convicted Grammy Award-winning rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel of The Fugees hip hop group on criminal charges that he conspired with a Malaysian financier to orchestrate a series of foreign lobbying campaigns aimed at influencing the US government under two presidents.

His conviction in federal court in Washington followed a trial that was filled with political intrigue and featured high-profile witnesses including Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Michel endured a blistering cross-examination by prosecutors while testifying in his own defense.

