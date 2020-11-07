Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested: Party

Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief Pascal Affi N'Guessan arrested: Ivorian Popular Front party

Ouattara won a third mandate by a landslide after opposition leaders called for a boycott, triggering a crisis in Ivory Coast

AFP
AFP, Abidjan,
  • Nov 07 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 16:16 ist
Ivorian Opposition spokesman and candidate Pascal Affi N'Guessan (R) speaks during a press conference to call for political transition in Ivory Coast. Credit: AFP

Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan has been arrested north of Abidjan, his party said Saturday, as prosecutors investigate President Alassane Ouattara's rivals for rejecting his reelection.

Ouattara won a third mandate by a landslide after opposition leaders called for a boycott, triggering a crisis in Ivory Coast by accusing him of breaking with two-term presidential limits.

"Affi N'Guessan was arrested during the night," in the central-eastern town of Bongouanou, said Eddie Ane, a member of his Ivorian Popular Front party.

N'Guessan, a former prime minister, was the opposition spokesman and a candidate in the October 31 presidential election.

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes over Ouattara's third term since August, reviving fears that francophone West Africa's top economy could spiral into post-election violence, as a decade ago when fighting killed 3,000.

Ivory Coast prosecutors said Friday they were investigating three opposition leaders for insurrection, murder and terrorism.

N'Guessan and opposition chief Henri Konan Bedie had called for a campaign of civil disobedience during the election. After rejecting the result, they called for a transitional government.

Security forces have blockaded the homes of several opposition chiefs in Abidjan.

In power since 2010, Ouattara had said that at the end of his second term he planned to make way for a new generation, with supporters praising him for bringing economic growth and stability.

The sudden death of his chosen successor in July prompted the former IMF economist to change his mind. He says a 2016 reform allows him to reset presidential term limits and run for a third time.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ivory Coast
Elections
Violence

What's Brewing

How workation failed some digital nomads

How workation failed some digital nomads

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on

Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on

DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

 