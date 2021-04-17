Funeral procession begins for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, as his coffin was taken to his funeral, followed slowly by his grieving children and widow, Queen Elizabeth II.
The couple's four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — walked behind the coffin, borne on a modified Land Rover hearse, through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.
Accompanying them were his grandsons, princes William and Harry, and the Queen, who was in a Bentley car.
Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS