G-7 nations boost Ukraine aid on eve of war anniversary

The Group of 7 nations boosted financial assistance for war-torn Ukraine to $39 billion, reaffirming the block’s unwavering support for the Eastern European country and unity in their condemnation of “Russia’s war of aggression”.

The move came on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“For 2023, based on the Government of Ukraine’s needs, we have increased our commitment of budget and economic support to $39 billion,” Japan, which chaired the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, said in a press conference on Thursday.

The informal grouping of advanced democracies also called on the International Monetary Fund to step up its support for Ukraine through “a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned” program by the end of March. Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was critical for the IMF to "move swiftly" towards a loan programme for Ukraine while highlighting Washington was preparing an additional $10 billion in economic assistance.

Ukraine is seeking a $15 billion multi-year IMF programme, agencies reported, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier this week.

“Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India,” Yellen said, highlighting the war at a time when G-20 host India was trying to play down the conflict. It is the first major meeting of India's presidency of the bloc.

India, which has kept a neutral stance on the war, does not want additional sanctions against Russia to be discussed at the G20 meetings and was pressing participants to avoid using "war" in communique language to describe the conflict, agencies have reported.

“Over one year, many sacrifices have been made by Ukraine,” Japan’s Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki remarked, adding that the current sanctions on Russia would continue “and as needed, further actions will be taken”.