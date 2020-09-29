G20 energy ministers emphasise importance of stimulus

G20 energy ministers emphasise importance of stimulus packages

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Sep 29 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 11:52 ist
G20 energy ministers. Credit: AFP Photo

G20 energy ministers reaffirmed a commitment to "ensure that the energy sector continues to make a full, effective contribution to overcoming Covid-19" and recognized actions by both producers and consumers to stabilize energy markets.

The ministers concluded a two-day meeting on Monday, endorsing the circular carbon economy (CCE) platform and its “4Rs” framework, and saying they will continue to work together to create the conditions for sustained capital investments, including bolstering investments in innovation and a skilled workforce. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G20
Investments
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 