G7 leaders agree to new initiative to fight economic coercion

Group of Seven leaders on Saturday agreed to a new initiative to counter economic coercion, and pledged action to ensure that any actors attempting to weaponise economic dependence would fail and face consequences.
The initiative, dubbed Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion, will use early warning and rapid information sharing on economic coercion with members meeting regularly for consultations, the leaders said in a statement.
"The world has encountered a disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion that seek to exploit economic vulnerabilities," the G7 leaders said in a statement following a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.
Also Read | Economic ties, global cooperation complicate G7's stance on China
The statement did not identify China, but in details released on Friday that outlined the proposed initiative, the British government pointed to attempts by China to use its economic power in political disputes with Australia and Lithuania.
The statement also committed the G7 leaders to deepen cooperation on hardening supply chains and called for a bigger role for lower income countries in promoting economic resilience.
They urged all nations to adhere to principles of "transparency, diversification, security, sustainability, and trustworthiness and reliability" in building supply chain networks.
The group also agreed to deepen cooperation in information sharing as it looks to establish new standards for next generation technologies.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander
Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts
Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured