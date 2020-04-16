G7 to collaborate on economy reopenings: White House

G7 to collaborate on economy reopenings post-coronavirus: White House

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 16 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 22:20 ist
Donald Trump hosted a videoconference with other G7 leaders as the world's biggest economies look to ending the economic paralysis. AP/PTI

G7 leaders agreed Thursday to coordinate the reopening of their economies after the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure "trusted supply chains" in the future, the White House said.

President Donald Trump hosted a videoconference with other G7 leaders -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- as the world's biggest economies increasingly look to ending the economic paralysis caused by attempts to stop the virus' spread.

"G7 leaders tasked their ministers to work together to prepare all G7 economies to re-open safely and on a foundation that will allow the G7 nations to reestablish economic growth with more resilient health systems and trusted supply chains," the White House said in a statement.

"G7 leaders agreed to remain committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure a strong and coordinated global response to this health crisis and the associated humanitarian and economic calamity and to launch a strong and sustainable recovery," the statement said.

The United States is current chair of the group.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
United States
Canada
France
G7
Japan
Germany
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 