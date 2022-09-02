G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Sep 02 2022, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 19:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

G7 industrialised powers on Friday said they would "urgently" move towards the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil imports, as they sought to dial up sanctions on Moscow.

"We commit to urgently work on the finalisation and implementation of this measure", G7 finance ministers said in a statement, without specifying the cap level.

"We seek to establish a broad coalition in order to maximise effectiveness and urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap."

