G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 industrialised powers on Friday said they would "urgently" move towards the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil imports, as they sought to dial up sanctions on Moscow.
"We commit to urgently work on the finalisation and implementation of this measure", G7 finance ministers said in a statement, without specifying the cap level.
"We seek to establish a broad coalition in order to maximise effectiveness and urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security
In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet
Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads
Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills
China's fab four make history at US Open
Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season
More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days