Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises for disruption

England football legend Gary Lineker said on Monday that he would return to host his flagship ‘Match of the Day’ BBC show after the broadcaster apologised for days of disruption of his sports coverage due to a Twitter post row.

The BBC has also announced an independent review into its social media usage guidelines after Lineker’s tweet criticising the government’s migration policy triggered a near revolt in the ranks.

After the former England football team captain and TV personality was asked to step back, several of his colleagues also refused to present their shows in solidarity.

"Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences," said BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

"I apologise for this," he said, adding that the "potential confusion" caused by the grey areas of the BBC's social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised.

"Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert — reporting to the BBC — on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs."

Lineker said he backs the review announced by the BBC and is looking forward to getting back on air.

"After a surreal few days, I'm delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming," he said in a tweet.

"A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn't compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It's heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you," he continued.

"We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people."

It follows a chaotic few days which saw reduced football coverage across the BBC over the weekend as pundits, commentators and other staff refused to work in protest of Lineker's removal from the show.

Lineker was criticised by ministers and politicians after comparing the language used in the government's new asylum policy with 1930s Nazi Germany.

BBC employees are expected to remain impartial on political matters and must follow strict social media guidelines, but there is significant debate about how they should apply to staff outside of news.

"Between now and the report Gary will abide by the editorial guidelines, that's where we are," Davie said, with reference to the rapprochement with Lineker.

Lineker has hosted ‘Match of the Day’ since 1999 and is the BBC's highest paid star.