Gas explosion in China restaurant kills 31

A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night in China's northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, prompting President Xi Jinping to order stronger safety checks.
The blast in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday.
Read | Slowing Chinese economy of more concern to EU firms than geopolitics
Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass, Xinhua said.
Xi told authorities to go all out to treat the wounded, and said safety supervision in key industries and sectors should be strengthened, China state television reported.
Accidents due to gas and chemical blasts are not uncommon in China despite years of attempts to improve safety.
In 2015, a series of explosions in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US
DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam
PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa