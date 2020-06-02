George Floyd death was 'homicide' caused by 'neck compression', says official autopsy

'Floyd death was homicide caused by neck compression'

AFP, Minneapolis,
Protestors march during a rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (Credit:AFP Photo)

An official autopsy released Monday ruled that George Floyd, the African-American man whose death at police hands set off unrest across the United States, died in a homicide involving "neck compression".

Floyd, 46, died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the manner of death was "homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis said in a statement.

Floyd's other significant health conditions were listed as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use."

The statement added that the "manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent."

It emphasized that under Minnesota state law "the Medical Examiner is a neutral and independent office and is separate and distinct from any prosecutorial authority or law enforcement agency."

