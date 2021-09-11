George W Bush denounces US disunity 20 years after 9/11

George W Bush, who was president during 9/11, said Saturday at a service marking 20 years since the attacks that disunity today made him "worried" about the future of the United States.

"In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people," Bush said in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the fourth hijacked plane came down.

"When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own," he continued.

"So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together."