Scholz seeks 'gradual transition to majority voting'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz backs end to EU veto, seeks 'gradual transition to majority voting'

AFP
AFP, Prague,
  • Aug 29 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 15:35 ist
Olaf Scholz. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said he supported ending vetoes for European Union countries in the areas of foreign policy and taxation to speed up joint decision-making.

As new members joined the European Union, Scholz said he "proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas, such as tax policy".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Olaf Scholz
Germany
European Union
World news

What's Brewing

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

 