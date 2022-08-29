German Chancellor Olaf Scholz backs end to EU veto, seeks 'gradual transition to majority voting'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said he supported ending vetoes for European Union countries in the areas of foreign policy and taxation to speed up joint decision-making.
As new members joined the European Union, Scholz said he "proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas, such as tax policy".
