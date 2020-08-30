German govt condemns attempt to storm parliament

German government condemns 'unacceptable' attempt to storm parliament

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Aug 30 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 14:12 ist
A protester stands wrapped in black-white-red imperial German flag in front of the Reichstag building guarded by policemen at the end of a demonstration called by far-right and Covid-19 deniers to protest against restrictions related to the new coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo

The German government Sunday slammed the "unacceptable" behaviour of protesters during a mass rally against coronavirus restrictions in which hundreds were arrested and some attempted to storm the Reichstag parliament building.

The Reichstag is the "symbolic centre of our democracy", Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Sunday's edition of the Bild newspaper.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"It is unacceptable to see extremists and trouble-makers use it for their own ends."

Police said about 38,000 people, double the number expected, had gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Late Saturday, several hundred protesters broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

They were narrowly prevented from entering the building by police, who used pepper spray and arrested several people.

The Reichstag, where German deputies meet, has a powerful symbolic role in the country.

The building, with its famous dome, was burnt down by the Nazis in 1933 in an act aimed at destroying what remained of German democracy between the two world wars.

"Plurality of opinions" is a "characteristic of the good functioning of society," said Seehofer. But "freedom of assembly reaches its limits when public rules are trampled on."

About 300 people were arrested in scuffles with police, in front of the Reichstag but also outside the Russian embassy not far from there in the city centre, where protesters pelted police with bottles.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Berlin
Germany
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

Mystical mosaics

Mystical mosaics

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

 