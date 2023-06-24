German govt closely monitoring events in Russia

German govt closely monitoring events in Russia

Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he planned to oust the military leadership.

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jun 24 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 16:03 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: Reuters File Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is watching the situation in Russia closely, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.

Also Read: Poland monitoring situation in Russia, says Polish president

"We are monitoring events in Russia closely," said the spokesperson. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he planned to oust the military leadership.
 

