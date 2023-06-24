German govt closely monitoring events in Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is watching the situation in Russia closely, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.

"We are monitoring events in Russia closely," said the spokesperson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he planned to oust the military leadership.

