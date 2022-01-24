Heidelberg gunman dies after injuring several people

German police say lone Heidelberg gunman is dead after injuring several people

The shooter opened fire in the lecture hall and injured several people before turning his weapon on himself

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jan 24 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 19:02 ist
Police cars stand on the campus of the University in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany, after an attack on January 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

German police said on Monday a lone gunman was dead after injuring several people in an attack in a lecture hall in the southwestern university town of Heidelberg.

"This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead," police said in a tweet.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild said the shooter opened fire in the lecture hall and injured several people before turning his weapon on himself.

Earlier, police said a large deployment of police and emergency services was on the scene at the Neuenheimer Feld area of the town, which is home to university facilities.

