Germany demands Belarus explain Ryanair diversion

Germany demands Belarus explain diversion of Ryanair flight

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 23 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Germany on Sunday demanded that Belarus immediately explain why it ordered a Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and then detained him on arrival.

"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," Foreign Ministry State Secretary Miguel Berger tweeted.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk, officials and rights activists said.

"If this proves to be true, it's a case of state terrorism. There would need to be definite consequences by the EU," tweeted Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the German lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
Belarus

What's Brewing

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

 