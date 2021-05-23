Germany demands Belarus explain diversion of Ryanair flight

Germany on Sunday demanded that Belarus immediately explain why it ordered a Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and then detained him on arrival.

"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," Foreign Ministry State Secretary Miguel Berger tweeted.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk, officials and rights activists said.

"If this proves to be true, it's a case of state terrorism. There would need to be definite consequences by the EU," tweeted Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the German lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee.