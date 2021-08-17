Germany halts development aid for Afghanistan: minister

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Aug 17 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 16:55 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Germany has halted development aid for Afghanistan, the minister responsible said on Tuesday, after the Taliban swept back into power.

"State cooperation on development is suspended for the time being," Development Minister Gerd Mueller said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper. "We are working at pace to evacuate from Afghanistan, those local development officials and NGO workers who want to leave."

Germany
Afghanistan
Taliban

