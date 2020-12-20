'Germany may ban UK, S Africa flights over virus fears'

Germany may ban UK, South Africa flights over virus fears: govt source

The German government is following the example of the Netherlands, which banned all passenger flights from the UK

AFP, Berlin,
  • Dec 20 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 17:18 ist
Germany went into a partial lockdown from December 16, 2020, as it battles to halt an "exponential growth" in coronavirus infections. Credit: AFP

Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.

