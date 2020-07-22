Germany set to organise 4,000 people concert to study Covid-19 spread

In a unique bid to study the spread of the novel coronavirus, Germany has decided to hold a concert that tracks surface transmission, as reported by the Guardian

German scientists are planning to organise a 4,000 people concert to assess how to organise large-scale gatherings.

The study is part of a project called Restart-19 and the concert would be conducted in Leipzig on August 22.

The concert would use tracking gadgets and fluorescent disinfectants as safety measures.

It would be headlined by singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko. Participants would be between the ages of 18 and 25 and would wear small, match-stick sized contact tracing devices on chains.

While a large gathering of a crowd is not ideal, the study is being conducted to develop methods to organise large-scale events “without posing a danger for the population”.

Participants would be asked to use a fluorescent disinfectant that would not only sanitise their hands but would also allow them to trace the surface transmission that goes on during the event.

A fog machine would allow scientists to visualise the spread of coronavirus via aerosol.

The project does not come cheap, it would cost the state of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt a steep sum of €990,000 or Rs 8,53,97,400!

Concerts over a thousand people remain banned across the country even while social distancing measures have been relaxed in some places.

Recently, New Zealand, that has been a front-runner amongst the nations that handled the pandemic well, allowed 20,000 people to gather for a rugby match in a stadium in Dunedin.